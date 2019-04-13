Parker: The Numbers Prove This Economy Is Not Letting Up

Last Friday marked the monthly ritual of Jobs Day — or the release of new economic data that is gathered and packaged by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Unsurprisingly, the figures provide yet further proof the economy remains on solid footing.

More specifically, the Labor Department numbers reveal that job creation continues to be robust — reporting that 196,000 jobs were added in March — unemployment remains near rock bottom levels at 3.8 percent and wage growth expanded millions of American wallets yet again.

These developments only add to the symphony of other positive economic indicators. In fact, it’s evident Americans are objectively experiencing one of the strongest economies in decades.