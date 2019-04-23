Watch — Home Depot Co-Founder Bernie Marcus: Socialism Ends in Dependence and ‘Lower Standards of Living for Those Under Its Thumb’

Home Depot co-founder Bernie Marcus championed the free market system he says created the “biggest middle-class population in the world” and warned that socialism has always ended with a “lower standard of living for those under its thumb.”

Marcus begin the three-minute video by stating something “politically incorrect.”

“I loveAmerica. I do. I love America because it’s the greatest country in the world I think there are two big reasons why this country is so great.” Bernie Marcus began. “The first is our Constitution, which guarantees a freedom of speech and expression. The second is our free market system.”

“The free market system has been the biggest creator of wealth and prosperity the world has ever known, lifting billions of people out of poverty and far more superior than any government program could ever be,” the philanthropist explained. “The free market is the tool that allows money to reach out and grab hold of the American dream.”

“When I co-founded the Home Depot in 1979, I just been fired and I was broke,” Bernie Marcus continued. “There’s no other country in the world that has a system where someone under these circumstances could turn a simple idea and hard work into a company that employs more than 400,000 people and has created thousands of successful millionaires. While I’m no longer in the management of the Home Depot I still believe in the free market enterprise system that helped build it.”

“That’s why it pains me to see people in this country glorifying socialism; young people especially have been indoctrinated into believing that free enterprise is immoral, because it enriches the greedy and depresses the poor,” Marcus said in the video. “The reality is that the free market system has created the biggest middle class population in the world. And while some may say socialism is well-intentioned the fact is it robs people of their independence their dignity and their finances leading to government dependence suppression of ideas and lower standards of living for those under its thumb.”

“Free enterprise just doesn’t create an environment where individuals have the opportunity to prosper but makes charitable giving possible in the first place. It’s not a random occurrence that Americans are the most charitable people in the world. It’s a result of a hard work, entrepreneurship, and, yes, a free market system — because in order to give money you need to make money,” Marcus continued. “It’s not an evil concept. In the last 15 years I’ve donated to causes that have included in medical research autism research, advocacy for veterans causes, and even building the Georgia Aquarium. Call it whatever you like; free market, free enterprise or, even capitalism. I don’t care, as long as you understand that these free market ideas have made giving back in these big ways possible.

“One of my favorite causes is the Job Creators Network, a group I founded to champion these free market ideals,” Marcus continued about the organization that has placed several billboards in Times Square calling out far-left Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and her Green New Deal. “Efforts like these are more important now than ever as support behind socialism continues to swell in our urban areas, and academia, and even in the halls of Congress. I encourage you to help us in this fight go to our website and make your voices heard thank you.”

