Asian Unemployment Plummets to Near Record Low 2.1%

The unemployment rate for Asians in the U.S. fell to 2.1 percent in April, the Labor Department said Friday.

That is near the 2.0 percent record low set last year. On a seasonally adjusted basis, the rate was 2.2 percent, also near record lows. The government data on Asian unemployment only goes back to 2003 and seasonally adjusted data to 2005.

Prior to Donald Trump’s election in 2016, the Asian unemployment rate had not gone below 3 percent since 2007.

In March, the Asian unemployment rate was 3.0 unadjusted and 3.1 adjusted.