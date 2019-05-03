Hispanic Unemployment Falls to Lowest Level Ever

The unemployment rate for Hispanics and Latinos in the U.S. fell to its lowest level on record in April of 2019, data from the Labor Department show.

In April, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for Hispanics and Latinos declined to 4.2 percent, a sharp decline from 4.7 percent in March. That beat record its previous record lows of 4.4 percent hit in October and December. The government began tracking Hispanic employment data in 1973.

The number of Hispanics and Latinos employed in the U.S. in April was 27.3 million, a slight dip from the record high set in December.

The unemployment rate for the entire U.S. workforce fell to 3.6 percent in April, the lowest level since 1969.