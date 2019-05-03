JOIN BREITBART. Click Now.

Unemployment Rate for Women Falls to Lowest Since 1953

Portrait of Belgian-born American actress Audrey Hepburn (1929 - 1993) as she wears a peculiar hat and sleeveless blouse and holds a pool cleaning net beside a dry swimming pool, early 1950s. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Hulton Archive/Getty Images
JOHN CARNEY

The unemployment rate for women in the U.S. workforce fell to 3.4 percent in April, the lowest rate since September 1953.

The unemployment for women fell below 4 percent in March 2018 for the first time since the dot com boom in 2000. It has remained below 4 percent in 12 out of the last 13 months.

The longest streak of below 4 percent unemployment was 18 months starting in 1952. The record low was 2.7 percent in May 1952.

Ivanka Trump, the president’s daughter, cited a slightly different statistic that is also at the lowest level in over 60 years. Unemployment for women over 20 years old fell to 3.1 percent.

Hispanic unemployment fell to the lowest level ever in April. Overall unemployment hit the lowest level since December 1969.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.