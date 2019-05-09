Countdown to 25% China Tariffs: Stock Futures Rise on Rumor of Trump-Xi Call Tonight

The Chinese trade delegation arrived at the 0ffices of the U.S. Trade Representative at 5 P.M. to begin trade talks just hours before U.S. tariffs on imports from China are set to rise to 25 percent.

Update 8:17 P.M.: There are after hours rumors on Wall Street that President Donald Trump will call Xi Jinping at 10 P.M. EST, 10 A.M. Beijing time. Stock futures are moving higher on the speculation that China might win a last-minute reprieve from the tariffs.

Update 7:45 P.M.: There are reports that the meeting has already concluded, despite expectations that it would last late into the night.

According to one reporter at the scene, one group is headed to their hotel and another to the White House for an Oval Office meeting.

China’s Vice primer Liu He arrived at the hotel at 7:17pm. The two teams split after earlier meeting at USTR building, one heading to Oval Office and the other heading to hotel, I was told. pic.twitter.com/UhUoEONie0 — Olivia Qi Zhang张琪 (@zhang_qiii) May 10, 2019

Liu He left the USTR office at 6:25pm pic.twitter.com/68JV1VzMdK — Olivia Qi Zhang张琪 (@zhang_qiii) May 9, 2019

Liu He, China’s vice premier and top trade negotiator, led the China team. He has, however, been stripped of the title “special envoy” of Xi Jinping, according to reports. That may indicate he has less negotiating authority.

The U.S. side of the talks are being led by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.

China has vowed to retaliate if the U.S. follows through with plans to hike the tariff at 12:01 A.M. Friday morning. But with only a few hours to go before the higher tariffs kick-in, and all the regulatory paperwork already filed, it would be a surprise if Liu and his team were able to convince the U.S. to reverse course.

Liu is scheduled to have dinner with Lighthizer tonight.

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated the location of the talks Thursday evening. They are taking place at the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative.