Trump Says U.S. Will Remove Steel and Aluminum Tariffs on Canada

The United States has agreed to remove steel and aluminum tariffs on Canada, President Donald Trump said on Friday.

Canada has also agreed to drop the tariffs it raised on goods imported from the U.S. in retaliation.

The two countries issued a joint statement on Friday confirming that they had agreed to eliminate the tariffs within 48 hours.

Several reports citing unnamed sources in the U.S. and Canada say the Trump administration also has reached a deal to remove metals tariffs from Mexico.

President Trump put a 25 percent tariff on imported steel and a 10 percent tariff on imported aluminum last year after a Commerce Department study found a surge of imports was a danger to national security. China, although not a significant exporter of steel to the U.S., had depressed global steel prices by dumping its excess metals production on the global market. Trump administration officials have also said that some Chinese steel was making its way into the U.S. market after being diverted through other countries, a process known as transshipment.

Canada and Mexico reacted to the steel tariffs by imposing tariffs on U.S. farming products and other goods. Although the three nations agreed last year to a new trade deal to replace Nafta, the metals and retaliatory tariffs remained in place.

Under the terms of the agreement announced Friday, the U.S. will be able to revive the tariffs on metals if imports surge beyond historical levels, often a signal that transhipping is occuring. As part of the crackdown on transhipments, the two countries also agreed to implement measures to trace the origins of steel and aluminum that enter the North American market.

