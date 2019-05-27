JOIN BREITBART. Takes 2 seconds.

Trump Says U.S. Is Not Ready for a Trade Deal with China

President Donald Trump waves after stepping off Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, May 17, 2019, in Washington. Trump is returning from a trip to New York.Alex Brandon / AP
Alex Brandon / AP
JOHN CARNEY

President Donald Trump said Monday that the U.S. is not ready to make a trade deal with China.

“As far as China’s concerned, they want to make a deal. I think they probably wish they made the deal that they had on the table before they tried to renegotiate it,” Trump said at a press conference in Tokyo. “They would like to make a deal. We’re not ready to make a deal.”

Trump added that tariffs on Chinese goods “could go up very substantially, very easily.”

Nevertheless, Trump predicted that eventually, the two nations would work out a trade deal.

“I think sometime in the future, China and the United States will absolutely have a great trade deal,” Trump said. “And we look forward to that.”

 

 

