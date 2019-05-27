Trump Says U.S. Is Not Ready for a Trade Deal with China

President Donald Trump said Monday that the U.S. is not ready to make a trade deal with China.

“As far as China’s concerned, they want to make a deal. I think they probably wish they made the deal that they had on the table before they tried to renegotiate it,” Trump said at a press conference in Tokyo. “They would like to make a deal. We’re not ready to make a deal.”

Trump added that tariffs on Chinese goods “could go up very substantially, very easily.”

Nevertheless, Trump predicted that eventually, the two nations would work out a trade deal.

“I think sometime in the future, China and the United States will absolutely have a great trade deal,” Trump said. “And we look forward to that.”