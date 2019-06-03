Trump Calls for AT&T Boycott to Fix ‘Fake News’ CNN

President Donald Trump took aim at CNN on Monday and called on its parent company AT&T to “do something.”

Trump, tweeting from London, said AT&T would make changes to CNN’s program if “people stopped using or subscribing to AT&T.”

Just arrived in the United Kingdom. The only problem is that @CNN is the primary source of news available from the U.S. After watching it for a short while, I turned it off. All negative & so much Fake News, very bad for U.S. Big ratings drop. Why doesn’t owner @ATT do something? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2019

I believe that if people stoped using or subscribing to @ATT, they would be forced to make big changes at @CNN, which is dying in the ratings anyway. It is so unfair with such bad, Fake News! Why wouldn’t they act. When the World watches @CNN, it gets a false picture of USA. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2019

The tweets come just two months after President Trump met with the chief executive of AT&T, Randall Stephenson, in the oval office. A meeting which was not announced to the public and first reported by Breitbart News. The Trump administration has also adopted a 5G policy that is widely viewed as friendly to AT&T and Verizon.