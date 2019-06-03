Trump Calls for AT&T Boycott to Fix ‘Fake News’ CNN

President Donald Trump adjusts the microphone to speak about the partial government shutdown, immigration and border security in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House, in Washington, Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019.
AP Photo/Alex Brandon
JOHN CARNEY

President Donald Trump took aim at CNN on Monday and called on its parent company AT&T to “do something.”

Trump, tweeting from London, said AT&T would make changes to CNN’s program if “people stopped using or subscribing to AT&T.”

The tweets come just two months after President Trump met with the chief executive of AT&T, Randall Stephenson, in the oval office. A meeting which was not announced to the public and first reported by Breitbart News. The Trump administration has also adopted a 5G policy that is widely viewed as friendly to AT&T and Verizon.

