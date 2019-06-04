President Donald Trump’s deputies are threatening a veto of the Democrats’ latest amnesty gambit for DACA illegals, partly because it will encourage even more migrants to travel into the United States.

“H.R. 6 would incentivize and reward illegal immigration while ignoring and undermining key Administration immigration objectives and policy priorities, such as protecting our communities and defending our borders … If H.R. 6 were presented to the President in its current form, his advisors would recommend that he veto the bill,” says June 3 statement to the House.

The veto is influential, partly because few legislators want to back unpopular amnesty, especially if it cannot pass.

Democrats may stage a vote for the amnesty on Tuesday, amid cheers from many business groups who are eager for more imported cheap workers, taxpayer-aided consumers, and price-b00sting renters.

The amnesty is dubbed the “Dream and Promise Act,” is backed by the Mark Zuckerberg and other West coast investors who formed FWD.us to protect their government-delivered supply of cheap workers and extra consumers:

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce backs the amnesty, which would likely legalize over 3 million illegals — without offering any border reforms or safeguards for working Americans:

We strongly support the #DreamAndPromiseAct. "It is long past time for Congress to address America’s broken immigration system. While #HR6 is not a complete solution, it would address two very important issues: #Dreamers & #TPS."

The bill also does nothing to reduce the chain migration rules, which would allow the illegals to get green cards for their parents and relatives outside the United States.

The legislation is backed by many Wall Street investors partly because the bill gives away an amnesty that could otherwise be traded by Trump to raise wages and open up new opportunities for blue collar and white collar Americans. The coalition against the legislation include investors in major retailers — Amazon, Target, Best Buy, Johnson & Johnson, Walmart, for example — who gain when the nation’s population is expanded by legal or illegal immigration —

But White House officials pointed out the cost and damage of the Democrats’ amnesty:

In contrast, H.R. 6 would only exacerbate illegal immigration and the exploitation of our immigration laws by incentivizing more illegal behavior while doing nothing to address the problems at our southern border or broader immigration enforcement efforts. H.R. 6 would also continue the cycle of our broken immigration system that encourages people to break the law at the expense of those who follow the rules. For example, it would explicitly ignore those who proactively committed immigration fraud, which would be a slap in the face to those who chose to enter our country legally and who are currently waiting to become American citizens. Furthermore, the Congressional Budget Office estimates that this legislation will increase budget deficits by more than $30 billion, a cost primarily driven by increased spending on Obamacare subsidies, Medicaid, the Children’s Health Insurance Program, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, and Federal student aid for this population of newly legalized immigrants.

FWD.us and its allies claim the questions in their survey shows the legislation is popular. But the survey was also used to provide politicians with safe language to explain their vote for the amnesty — suggesting that the politicians know it is unpopular.

In 2014, when GOP leaders were considering whether to schedule a “Gang of Eight” amnesty vote in the House, FWD.us presented a similar rigged survey, showing supposedly high support for an amnesty. But the poll was released the day after Majority Leader Eric Cantor had been defeated by his primary voters because of his support for the investor-boosting Gang of Eight amnesty.

Later that year, Senate Democrats lost nine seats and their majority, so keeping Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer in the minority for the subsequent six years.

Subsequent to the 2014 FWD.us poll, President Donald Trump decided he would use the immigration issue to defeat the GOP and Democratic establishments. He was sworn into office on January 20, 2017.

A major reason for Trump’s success is that his campaign manager, Kellyanne Conway, was a pollster who fully understood Americans’ simultaneous willingness to decently welcome migrants and their emotional preference for migration policies which help Americans.

