Dallas Robert E. Lee Statue Sells for $1.4 Million

A statue resembling Civil War General Robert E. Lee sold for $1.4 million on Wednesday after authorities removed it from a Dallas, Texas, park for representing racism.

The bronze statue sold after a bidder with the name “Law Dude” placed a $1,435,000 bid on the item, according to the Lone Star Auctioneers Inc. website.

Many other potential buyers placed bids on the statue, including the second-highest bidder who goes by the name of “MustangJerry.” He placed 41 bids from the start of the auction on May 26 and placed his last bid at $1,432,500.

The starting price for the item was $450,000.

The Dallas City Council voted last month to put the removed item up for auction. The item featured Lee and another Confederate soldier riding on a horse.

The city of Dallas required that the statue be sold for no less than $450,000— which the town said was how much it cost to remove the statue from the park in the first place.

Bidding for the statue began at $450,000, and the city’s decision to sell it was prompted by other towns who thought those statues resembled white supremacists.

Council members declared the statue “surplus property” at a meeting in May, the Dallas Morning News reported.