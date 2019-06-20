2.5 Million Food Stamp Households Off Benefits Under Trump

More than 2.5 million households in the United States dropped off food stamps under the Trump administration, according to the latest statistics from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

The most up-to-date USDA data revealed that 18,276,080 households in the U.S. received food stamp benefits through the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) in March 2019, dropping down from 20,839,971 in February 2017 — when the Trump administration was up and running for a full month.

The nation’s dependency on welfare such as food stamps has also declined on an individual level as well. The most recent figures from the USDA note that 5.8 million individuals dropped off food stamps since the full start of the Trump administration as well.

The figures, even though they fluctuate due to changes in food stamp assistance based on natural disasters and government shutdowns, signify a downward trend that is continuing under President Trump.

In a recent Oval Office interview, he told Breitbart News that he does not want any immigrants coming into the U.S. to be dependent on welfare programs.

“I don’t want to have anyone coming in that’s on welfare,” Trump said in the interview.