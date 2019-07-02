VIDEO: Woman Licks Ice Cream Carton in Store, Places It Back on Shelf

Blue Bell Creameries is responding after a viral video posted Saturday showed a customer licking a tub of Blue Bell ice cream at a store before placing it back inside the freezer.

What kinda psychopathic behavior is this?! pic.twitter.com/T8AIdGpmuS — Optimus Primal (@BlindDensetsu) June 29, 2019

The nine-second video on Twitter showed the woman licking a tub of Blue Bell’s Tin Roof flavored ice cream at a store before placing it back on a shelf. The video has since gone viral, attracting 10.4 million views and more than 26,000 retweets as of Monday morning.

It is unclear where the video was filmed, but Blue Bell is now investigating the incident and reassuring its customers that its frozen product is safe to eat.

“This type of incident will not be tolerated,” Blue Bell said in a pop-up statement on its website. “Food safety is a top priority, and we work hard to provide a safe product and maintain the highest level of confidence from our consumers.”

“During production, our half gallons are flipped upside down and sent to a hardening room where the ice cream freezes to create a natural seal. The lids are frozen tightly to the carton. Any attempt at opening the product should be noticeable,” the company statement continued.

The company said it is working “with law enforcement, retail partners, and social media platforms” track down the culprit behind the video.

This is not the first time this week someone has been caught in the act eating something in store without paying for it. A Texas police department banned a woman from Walmart last Tuesday evening because she ate half of a cake in the store and refused to pay for the other half.