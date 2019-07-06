Multiple Injuries Reported After Gas Explosion at Florida Shopping Center

Firefighters walk through the remains of a building after an explosion on Saturday, July 6, 2019, in Plantation, Fla. Several people were injured after a vacant pizza restaurant exploded in the South Florida shopping plaza Saturday, according to police. The restaurant was destroyed, and nearby businesses were damaged. (AP Photo/Brynn …
Brynn Anderson/AP Photo
A gas explosion at a shopping center in Plantation, Florida, on Saturday left at least 20 people injured, according to multiple reports and officials at the scene.

The explosion took place at The Fountains shopping center in Plantation, which is located north of Miami. It completely demolished a building and blew out the windows of an LA Fitness club next door.

Debris and glass surrounded the area, including a nearby parking lot.

We thought it was thunder at first, and then we felt the building shake and things started falling. I looked outside and it was almost like the world was ending,” Alex Carver, who works at a deli across the street from the explosion, told NBC Miami. “It was nuts, man. It was crazy.”

Multiple fire departments — including those from Plantation, Broward, Davie, and Lauderhill — have all responded to the scene.

Fire officials say that of the 20 injured, two are seriously hurt. Authorities say no deaths have been reported at this time.

Plantation Police tweeted that all businesses near Fountains Plaza will be closed until fire officials say the area is safe enough to return.

The surrounding roads entering the marketplace — including University Road between Broward Boulevard and Interstate 595, and Peters Road between Pine Island Road and University Drive — are also closed until further notice.

