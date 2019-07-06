Multiple Injuries Reported After Gas Explosion at Florida Shopping Center

A gas explosion at a shopping center in Plantation, Florida, on Saturday left at least 20 people injured, according to multiple reports and officials at the scene.

The explosion took place at The Fountains shopping center in Plantation, which is located north of Miami. It completely demolished a building and blew out the windows of an LA Fitness club next door.

Video from inside the LA Fitness after explosion.. University and Peters Road.. Avoid area.. Multiple injuries #plantationfl pic.twitter.com/RSJX8CA6SO — Jeff Weinsier (@jweinsierWPLG) July 6, 2019

The building where the explosion happen destroyed. People I spoke with described feeling Surrounding buildings shake as far as South of SR 595 @WPLGLocal10 pic.twitter.com/gd4qLU21n4 — Roy Ramos (@RRamosWPLG) July 6, 2019

Debris and glass surrounded the area, including a nearby parking lot.

We thought it was thunder at first, and then we felt the building shake and things started falling. I looked outside and it was almost like the world was ending,” Alex Carver, who works at a deli across the street from the explosion, told NBC Miami. “It was nuts, man. It was crazy.”

Multiple fire departments — including those from Plantation, Broward, Davie, and Lauderhill — have all responded to the scene.

Fire officials say that of the 20 injured, two are seriously hurt. Authorities say no deaths have been reported at this time.

Plantation Police tweeted that all businesses near Fountains Plaza will be closed until fire officials say the area is safe enough to return.

Update: All stores and businesses in the area of the Fountains Plaza and the Plantation Marketplace plaza near LA Fitness will be shut down until futher notice until Fire Personnel can determine that it is safe to return. Please do not come into this area if possible. — Plantation Police (@PlantationPD) July 6, 2019

The surrounding roads entering the marketplace — including University Road between Broward Boulevard and Interstate 595, and Peters Road between Pine Island Road and University Drive — are also closed until further notice.