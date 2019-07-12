Ex-Goldman Chief Lloyd Blankfein Calls Bernie Sanders a Snob

Former Goldman Sachs chief executive Lloyd Blankfein on Friday accused Democrat presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders of picking on him out of snobbery.

Don't know why Sen. Sanders picks on a retiree like me. I think he’s always looked down on me because he grew up in a fancier neighborhood in Brooklyn. https://t.co/hvJd582fMm — Lloyd Blankfein (@lloydblankfein) July 12, 2019

Blankfein was born in the Bronx in 1954 but raised in the Linden Houses, a working-class housing project in the East New York section of Brooklyn. The housing projects were noted for their close-knit intimacy of predominantly Jewish families in their first decade but turned violent in the late 1960s. In 1993, East New York set a record by racking up 125 killings in a single year.

Sanders was born 14 years earlier and as a child lived in the tree-lined, middle-class Jewish, Italian, and Irish neighborhood of Midwood in Brooklyn. Midwood has been described as a pleasant mix of “urban and suburban.”