Con Ed Warns New Yorkers About More ‘Service Outages’ in Heat Wave

Power company Con Edison is warning New Yorkers that there could be more power outages to come following the heat wave this week.

“We expect that there could be service outages — those things happen during heat waves,” the power company’s chief spokesman, Mike Clendenin, said during a morning appearance on WPIX, according to the New York Post.

“We know it’s going to be intense,” he said of forecasts predicting temperatures reaching 100 degrees this week. “This heat wave coming up is something else and we’ve got to get ready for it.”

Although Clendenin insisted that the company is putting adequate resources in place to prevent future outages, he added that company engineers have no idea what caused the Saturday power outage that affected 73,000 Manhattan residents.

“We are very, very focused on examining exactly what transpired and caused that outage,” Clendenin said, adding that the company has confirmed the blackouts did not occur due to heat or overusage.

Manhattan and the Upper West Side suffered massive blackouts on Saturday, leaving everything from transit systems to concert halls out of power.