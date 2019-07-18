House Approves ‘Raise the Wage Act’ to Double Minimum Wage

The House approved a bill Thursday that would raise the minimum wage to $15 by the year 2025.

The legislation was part of a compromise between liberal and centrist Democrats who previously had differing views regarding how large the hike should be, whether it would stay the same across the entire country, and how long it would take to phase it in, the Hill reported.

Reports stated that the legislation was approved by a 231–199 vote. Three Republicans, Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick (PA), Francis Rooney (FL ), and Chris Smith (NJ), voted in favor of the bill, while six Democrats, Reps. Anthony Brindisi (NY), Joe Cunningham (SC), Kendra Horn (OK), Ben McAdams (UT), Kurt Schrader (OR), and Xochitl Torres Small (NM) voted against it.

In 2007, the minimum wage was raised to the current $7.25 an hour beginning in 2009.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) referred to the legislation as “direct help” for Americans making minimum wage.

“This is direct help. Not indirect. Not trickle down. Direct. It says to those who make the least we think what you do is important,” he commented.

However, the so-called Raise the Wage Act is not expected to pass the Republican-controlled Senate.

CBS News reported: