In order to protect President Trump’s economic boom, help small businesses and improve the country’s fiscal situation, the Federal Reserve should cut interest rates at its meeting this week.

Cutting interest rates would correct the Fed’s disastrous December rate increase, which I warned against, and which the Fed essentially admitted was a mistake soon after in order to calm markets.

Low interest rates provide the best opportunity to extend the roaring economy that is bringing prosperity, opportunity and higher standards of living to the overwhelming majority of Americans. Wage and economic growth, on which ordinary Americans depend, have been pivoting around three percent for the last couple of years, about 50 percent faster than under President Obama.