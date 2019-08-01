Trump Extends Tariffs to Remaining $300 Billion of Chinese Goods

President Trump announced Thursday that his administration would impose a 10 percent tariff on the $300 billion of imports from China that have not yet been subject to new import duties.

Trump described the new tariffs as “small” and said talks would continue. The new tariffs will kick-in on September 1, according to President Trump’s tweet.

In his tweets, Trump accused China of repeated reneging or failing to live up to past agreements.

…buy agricultural product from the U.S. in large quantities, but did not do so. Additionally, my friend President Xi said that he would stop the sale of Fentanyl to the United States – this never happened, and many Americans continue to die! Trade talks are continuing, and… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 1, 2019

…We look forward to continuing our positive dialogue with China on a comprehensive Trade Deal, and feel that the future between our two countries will be a very bright one! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 1, 2019

A team of U.S. officials led by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer flew to China this week to resume trade negotiations. Lighthizer and Mnuchin briefed President Trump on the talks this morning, according to a White House source. The tweets indicate that the U.S. does not think the talks made sufficient progress, the source said.