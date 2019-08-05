American Airlines is planning to donate $75,000 each to a Dayton, Ohio, and an El Paso, Texas, community organization in light of the recent mass shootings to help the communities rebuild from tragedy.

The airline announced Monday it would donate $75,000 to the Dayton Oregon District Tragedy Fund to help Dayton residents affected by the shooting, which took nine lives.

WDTN reported that the airline will also donate $75,000 to the Texas-based charity called the El Paso Community Foundation to ensure those residents affected by the tragedy— which took now 22 lives— have resources to turn to.

Just after 1000 another victim passed away. The total is now at 22 — EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) August 5, 2019

“We are saddened by the tragic events that took place this weekend in El Paso and Dayton,” said Chairman and CEO Doug Parker. “American has a long history of serving both communities, and we want to do our part to ensure that those who were affected by these senseless acts of violence have access to the resources they need.”

Dayton is also where the regional airline PSA Airlines— a subsidiary of American Airlines— is headquartered. The airline’s president released a statement that it would be part of the relief efforts to those affected by the shootings in Dayton.

“All of us at PSA are deeply affected by last night’s events,” said PSA President Dion Flannery. “Over the coming weeks, we will work with community leaders and partners to identify volunteer opportunities for our Dayton-based team members to support those in our hometown.”