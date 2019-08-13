Trump Country: 57% of Farmers Support China Tariffs

China has targeted American farms in the trade war. But farmers are not only sticking by Trump–they are supporting his tariffs on China.

A survey conducted by academics at Iowa State University of farmers in Iowa, Illinois and Minnesota found that 57 percent somewhat or strongly support tariffs on Chinese goods, according to NBC News. Fourteen percent were neutral. Just 30 percent somewhat or strongly oppose the tariffs.

The very high level of support for the tariffs is all the more striking because it is selflessly patriotic. Seventy-six percent of those surveyed say farmers will bear the brunt of the trade war. Just 14 percent say they will be better off because of the trade fight.

U.S. agriculture exports to China plummeted from $19.5 billion in 2017 to just $9.2 billion in 2018. But overall farm exports rose slightly, suggesting that other countries have taken to buying products that China is avoiding.