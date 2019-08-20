Mom Hosts At-Home Job Fair to Teach Kids the Value of Hard Work

A mother in Dublin, Georgia, is teaching her children about the value of hard work in a very unique way.

Shaketha Marion McGregor, 30, decided to host an at-home job fair for her three kids, Jahkeem, 13, Takeia, 10, and Serinity, 6, so they could learn about time management and fiscal responsibility.

In a Facebook post last week that went viral, McGregor wrote that she had heard her kids’ requests for cellphones, allowances, and transportation.

“So, my children continue to ask for a new cell phone, an allowance, and to go places. Yesterday I told them that I’ve heard their requests and that I’ll have a surprise for them today when they get home from school,” she wrote.

“SURPRISE!!! It’s a whole hiring event! If you want it, work for it, earn it! And yes, I also have an in home credit union lol #ThisMomMeansBusiness #IWonderWhoWillGetFiredFirst,” the post concluded.

Photos attached to the original social media post showed pictures of McGregor with signs that said “NOW HIRING!!” and a list of open jobs such as kitchen manager, lead housekeeper, and laundry supervisor.

One sign read, “Interviews will be held Tuesday August 13, 2019 5:00pm (Mom’s room).”

So far, the post has been shared over 127,000 times on social media.

McGregor also had her children fill out job applications and list their previous experience and desired salary.

“My 10-year-old thought that speaking with a slight British accent would help her,” McGregor said about the job inteviews. “Serinity surprised me the most. She was very professional. It seemed like she’s done this before.”

However, the mother said her 13-year-old told her he “needed a few days because he wanted to hang out with his friends.”

The application also asked if applicants were “willing to work some nights and weekends.”

McGregor said that after she was diagnosed with cancer in 2016 and later lost their home to a fire, she wants parents to know that it is never too late to teach their kids the value of hard work and responsibility.

“I want them to really know that there’s nothing wrong with earning the things you really want in life,” she commented. “There’s so much to be learned about that.”

“You don’t have to wait until they’re 18 to learn about hiring, money management, and credit. It’s a great way to educate your children and have that quality family time together. Invest in your kids and have fun with it!” she concluded.