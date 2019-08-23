Trump Orders U.S. Companies to Look for Alternatives to China

Trump was responding to news overnight that China was hiking tariffs on U.S. goods. The Chinese move caught the White House by surprise, according to a person familiar with the matter. As late as Thursday evening, U.S. officials were talking up the potential for expected September talks between the U.S. and China to make progress.

….better off without them. The vast amounts of money made and stolen by China from the United States, year after year, for decades, will and must STOP. Our great American companies are hereby ordered to immediately start looking for an alternative to China, including bringing.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 23, 2019

….all deliveries of Fentanyl from China (or anywhere else!). Fentanyl kills 100,000 Americans a year. President Xi said this would stop – it didn’t. Our Economy, because of our gains in the last 2 1/2 years, is MUCH larger than that of China. We will keep it that way! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 23, 2019

Trump is meeting with U.S. trade officials in the White House Friday morning, including U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and trade advisor Peter Navarro.

Trump also struck a decidedly different tone about Chinese leader Xi Jinping, whom he normally describes in respectful and friendly terms. In a tweet, he asked “who is our bigger enemy, Jay Powell or Chiarman Xi?”