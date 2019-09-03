The Jacksonville Humane Society is celebrating after it cleared out its animal shelter, giving every pet a foster home ahead of Hurricane Dorian.

“You did it, Jacksonville! Thanks to you, nearly all of our pets will ride out Hurricane Dorian in loving Storm Trooper foster homes,” the shelter posted on Facebook.

The shelter was able to clear out everything thanks to many volunteers who pitched in to help care for the animals, WFLA reported.

The Jacksonville shelter previously put out a Facebook post on August 31 asking for help from “storm trooper families” who could care for the animals during the hurricane.

All of the fosters were provided with leashes, food, and collars for the animals so long as they provided the shelters. Two days after the shelter put out a call for help, the animal shelter employees snapped a celebratory photo of themselves holding empty cages, First Coast News reported.

Lindsey Leyendecker with the Jacksonville Humane Society said the organization placed 140 cats and 70 dogs into foster care. Any of the remaining animals will be cared for by staff with the Jacksonville Humane Society.