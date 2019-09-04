Boy Gives Up Money Saved for Disney Trip to Help Feed Dorian Evacuees

A six-year-old South Carolina boy gave up money saved for a trip to Disney World to help feed people evacuating from Hurricane Dorian.

Jermaine Bell, who will be celebrating his seventh birthday on September 8, had been saving money for a trip to the Florida theme park but canceled those plans when he learned about Hurricane Dorian making its way through South Carolina, WJBF reported.

He decided to use his birthday money to feed the people evacuating the hurricane instead.

“The people that are traveling to go to places, I wanted them to have some food to eat, so they can enjoy the ride to the place that they’re going to stay at,” says Bell.

Bell used the money to buy hot dogs, chips, and water to serve to those South Carolina evacuees coming in from the coast.

“I wanted to be generous and live to give,” says Jermaine.

Bell stood on the side of Highway 125 in Allendale with two handmade signs on each end of the highway to get the evacuees attention. He served nearly 100 evacuees.

Bell also prayed with some of the people seeking shelter from the impending storm.

“He actually even prayed for a family while they were here in reference to their house being OK when they got back, so that was really tear-dropping,” Aretha Grant, the six year old’s grandmother, told WJBF.

Bell said he still wants to go to Disney, but will just have to wait until he gets a second chance. When he does make it to Orlando, he has big plans as to what he wants to do there.

“Go to Animal Kingdom and see lots of lions and have a ‘Lion King’ party,” he said.