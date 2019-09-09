A boy who gave up the money he was saving for a trip to Disney World to feed evacuees from Hurricane Dorian received a surprise Disney trip on Sunday for his selfless actions.

While Jermaine Bell was celebrating his seventh birthday, cast members from Walt Disney World and Mickey Mouse showed up at his house to surprise him by telling the now-seven-year-old boy he would be going on a VIP getaway to Disney with his family later in the month.

A video of the surprise showed the cast members singing “Happy Birthday” and carrying mouse-shaped balloons outside his home.

“When Mickey came out, I was just really happy,” Jermaine said after being surprised with the trip.

The seven-year-old was saving up money for a trip to Disney for his birthday when Hurricane Dorian struck and then decided to put those funds to a different use.

Jermaine used the money to buy hot dogs and chips to give out to evacuees passing through the South Carolina town where he was visiting his grandmother.