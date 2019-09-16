Cancer Survivor Wins $4.6 Million in Lottery Jackpot

A two-time cancer survivor from Bend, Oregon, has hit the jackpot after he purchased a winning lotto ticket worth $4.6 million.

Stu MacDonald said every week when he played the lotto, his wife, Claudia, had a habit of telling him “Get the winning ticket.”

However, this time she forgot to say it as MacDonald went out the door to buy his Megabucks ticket on September 7, but that did not stop him from striking it rich.

“I am a very lucky guy,” he said. “I have survived cancer twice and here I am. This is amazing.”

MacDonald won the Oregon’s Game Megabucks jackpot after buying the ticket at Ashley’s Café on Northeast 3rd Street in Bend. Reports said the café will get a 1 percent selling bonus of $46,000.

Tezra Kong, Director of Operations for Ashley’s, said the café is “thrilled” for the staff who sold the winning ticket.

“We are excited for the team who sold the ticket. A big congratulations to our guests on their windfall. Some of the seller’s bonus will go back to the team that strive to delight our guests every day here at Ashley’s in Wagner Mall.”

Reports said MacDonald “opted to receive a bulk sum of $2.3 million, taking home about $1.56 million after taxes.”

In August, Breitbart News reported a Canadian man won $60 million after he played the same lotto numbers for 30 years straight.

“I went to the store and asked the clerk to print off the winning numbers – just to be sure. I took the printout home and stared at the numbers and my ticket for hours that day. I could not believe it,” said 55-year-old Bon Truong.

Truong told reporters he played the numbers 2, 3, 4, 8, 9, 20 and 30 over and over again for decades. Even though he won in October of 2018, Truong did not claim his winnings until 10 months later.

“I started to think about what this win would mean for my family. I realized it’s going to change a lot of things, and I wanted to make sure we were all ready and prepared for those changes,” he said.