Trump on UAW’s GM Strike: ‘Here We Go Again’

Donald Trump urged autoworkers and General Motors to “get together and make a deal” Monday morning, hours after the autoworkers’ union began its first nationwide strike in 12 years.

Here we go again with General Motors and the United Auto Workers. Get together and make a deal! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2019

Talks are set to resume Monday morning, although union officials say the two sides are still far apart from making a deal.