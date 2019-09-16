Trump on UAW’s GM Strike: ‘Here We Go Again’

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 12: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media prior to a departure from the White House September 12, 2019 in Washington, DC. President Trump is traveling to Baltimore to speak at the 2019 House Republican Conference Members Retreat Dinner. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty …
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Donald Trump urged autoworkers and General Motors to “get together and make a deal” Monday morning, hours after the autoworkers’ union began its first nationwide strike in 12 years.

Talks are set to resume Monday morning, although union officials say the two sides are still far apart from making a deal.

