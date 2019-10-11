Mexican President AMLO to Nancy Pelosi: Pass USMCA Already!

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador told Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Friday to pass the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), which awaits a vote in the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives.

President Donald Trump announced the USMCA one year ago, after extensive negotiations with both Canada and Mexico. The trade deal will replace the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), which Trump has long criticized and which he promised to replace. The new deal includes terms more favorable to U.S. businesses and workers, and is one of the most significant economic and foreign policy achievements of the Trump presidency.

While Democrats have spoken favorably about the USMCA, they have also suggested changes to the agreement. They are also reluctant to acknowledge Trump’s success and to approve anything for which he will later take credit.

Obrador, known also by the acronym AMLO, told reporters Friday that he had sent a letter to Pelosi urging her to pass the USMCA. “There’s agreement, and I took the opportunity to send Mrs Pelosi a letter explaining that it’s in the interest of the three peoples, the three nations, that this deal is approved,” he said, according to The Hill.

Republicans also pressed the House Speaker to stop stalling. When Pelosi posted a subtweet — a tweet that attacks someone without using their Twitter handle — targeting Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA), Ernst fired back about the USMCA:

Actually, American elections should be decided by ELECTIONS. Not politicians. I know you’re still upset about the results from 2016, but people here in Iowa would sure appreciate it if you spent less time playing political games and actually brought #USMCAnow up for a vote. https://t.co/YM07a1MXbl — Joni Ernst (@joniernst) October 10, 2019

A poll in February showed that Americans wanted Congress to pass the USMCA “by a nearly four-to-one margin.”

