Royal Caribbean Passenger Banned for Life After Risking Life for Selfie

A Royal Caribbean passenger has been branded as an “idiot” and has been banned for life from sailing with the cruise liner after risking her life to take a selfie.

A spokesperson for the cruise liner confirmed that the person was kicked off the ship when it docked in Jamaica after she was caught climbing over a balcony railing to take a swimsuit selfie.

“Earlier this week on the Allure of the Seas, a guest was observed recklessly and dangerously posing for a photo by standing on her stateroom balcony railing with the help of her companion,” Jonathon Fishman, manager of corporate reputation, told Fox News. “Security was notified, and the guests were later debarked in Falmouth, Jamaica, as a result of their actions and are now banned for life from sailing with Royal Caribbean.”

Peter Blosic, who was traveling on the same Allure of the Seas Caribbean cruise as the passenger, spotted the unnamed woman taking a selfie in a blue bathing suit after she climbed over a balcony to take photos of herself.

“What an absolute IDIOT. You cannot fall off of a ship unless you are acting like a moron!” Blosic said in a social media post obtained by the Sun.

Blosic then claimed that he immediately went to guest services, and officials on the ship soon tracked the woman down.

“I showed the concierge. The staff captain then wanted to meet with me and get a copy of the photo. We easily determined the cabin number since it’s on the hump,” he said.

Royal Caribbean’s guest conduct policy states that “sitting, standing, laying or climbing on, over or across any exterior or interior railings or other protective barriers, or tampering with ship’s equipment, facilities or systems” is forbidden for the safety of all passengers.

Failure to adhere to the rules may result in ship security, law enforcement intervention, and ultimately removal from the ship.

This is not the first time Royal Caribbean has had to ban a passenger for life. In January, a cruise passenger on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship docked in Nassau in the Bahamas jumped from the 11th-floor balcony and was ordered by ship security to pack up his things and leave the ship for good.