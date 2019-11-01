Black Unemployment Drops to Lowest Level Ever

The unemployment rate for African Americans fell to 5.4 percent in October, the lowest level on record.
This is the third consecutive month of record-low unemployment. September’s 5.5 percent matched the record set in August.
The unemployment rate for black men hit a record low of 5.1 percent, down three-tenths from the month prior. That was lower than the previous record low of 5.2 set in December 1973.
The unemployment rate for black women was 4.8 percent, up two-tenths from September.
.
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.