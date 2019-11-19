Housing Permits Surge to 12 Year High, Starts Rebound

Female construction worker with helmet and safety jacket on construction site examining office blueprints. Outdoors
Getty Images

Homebuilding in the U.S. showed solid growth in October, with construction starts moving sharply higher and permits for new construction rising to the highest level in 12-years.

Housing starts, which are recorded when a home’s foundation is first dug, increased 3.8 percent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.314 million units last month. Compared with the prior year, starts are up 8.5 percent.

Single-family construction increased for the fifth consecutive month, rising 2.0 percent above the revised higher figure for September. These are up 8.2 percent from a year ago.

September’s figures were revised upward to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.266 million homes from 1.256 million.

Permits defied expectations for a decline and instead surged much higher to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.461 million. That is the highest level in at least 12 years, 5 percent higher than the revised upward September figure and 14.1 percent higher than a year ago.

