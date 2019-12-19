Vice President Joe Biden said Thursday that middle class Americans were not benefiting under President Donald Trump’s booming economy.

“I don’t think they really like the economy,” Biden said when asked at the PBS/Politico Democrat presidential debate about the difficulty of running for president in a strong economy.

Biden said the middle class was getting “killed” and “crushed” by the Trump economy.

“The idea that we’re growing, we’re not growing, the very wealthy are growing,” he claimed. “Ordinary people are not growing. They are not happy with where they are and that’s why we must change this presidency now.”

Verdict: False.

According to statistics revealed by Sentier Research, the median or average-income family has seen their annual income grow by about $5,000 since Trump took office.

Under eight years of George W. Bush, income gains only increased $400, and under eight years of Obama, the gains were only $1,043.

Working-class Americans are also experiencing wage gains under Trump’s economy for the first time in a decade, and most Americans got a tax cut as a result of Trump’s tax reform.