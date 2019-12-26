Report: Global Stock Markets Surged by $17 Trillion in 2019

Global stock markets gained by a total of $17 trillion in 2019, according to a report from CNBC based on calculations from Deutsche Bank.

CNBC reported that that global equities were valued at $70 trillion at the start of the year but are now valued at $85 trillion.

Global political developments and easier monetary policies have fostered an environment for this banner year for equities around the world.

CNBC noted that the global trade outlook was in a state of turmoil with the election of Donald Trump and with the Brexit proposal in the United Kingdom, but it became more clear as time progressed.

The House of Representatives passed the Trump administration’s U.S.-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement (USMCA), and the U.S. appeared to start the process of making a trade deal with China.

In the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson won the election for the Conservatives, and he is expected to have enough power to negotiate his country’s exit from the European Union.

The surge in world markets has largely been because of the dominating force of U.S. markets. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Russell 2000 all rose by more than 20 percent this year.

Individual stocks such as Apple and Facebook also made significant gains, with Apple rising by 80 percent and Facebook rising by 57 percent.