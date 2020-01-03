DHS Prepares Push on States Giving Drivers’ Licenses to Illegals

President Donald Trump is preparing a pushback against the states — including New York — which are giving drivers’ licenses to many hundreds of thousands of unidentifiable illegal migrants.

Officials at the Department of Homeland Security have been directed to draft an “operational assessment” of the license rules for illegal migrants. The study will be provided on January 15 to Chad Wolf, the acting secretary of at the DHS.

“The Trump Administration takes the mission of protecting the Homeland very seriously, and unfortunately more than a dozen states have adopted short-sighted policies that endanger our communities and put people at risk,” said a statement from spokeswoman Heather Swift. She continued:

Laws like New York’s greenlight law have dangerous consequences that have far reaches beyond the DMV. These types of laws make it easier for terrorists and criminals to obtain fraudulent documents and also prevent DHS investigators from accessing important records that help take down child pornography and human trafficking rings and combat everything from terrorism to drug smuggling. Never before in our history have we seen politicians make such rash and dangerous decisions to end all communication and cooperation with the Department of Homeland Security law enforcement. The Secretary is prepared to take every measure necessary to ensure the safety and security of the homeland and we look forward to the recommendations of our agents and officers in the field.

The assessment may be used for lawsuits against the states’ driver identification laws, and to defeat state lawsuits against the federal agencies from enforcing the federal Real-ID identification rules against travelers.

The assessment may also help White House officials mount a P.R. offensive against the sanctuary cities and states during the run-up to the 2020 election.

In December, Breitbart News reported:

Hundreds of thousands of the roughly 725,000 illegal aliens are now eligible to receive driver’s licenses to legally drive in the sanctuary state of New York despite never supposedly to having been in the country. The new law, known as “Green Light NY,” comes with a new set of obstacles for American citizens from New York who encounter the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency. ICE has been banned from the New York state ID database, making it impossible for ICE agents to quickly check the immigration status of anyone they come in contact with. This provision means agents have no way to verify the validity of New York state-issued IDs. An ICE official told Breitbart News: “If you can’t run a license number, there’s no way to know that’s a legitimate license or if you printed that on your computer. That is going to require additional work on [ICE’s] part and there are real security concerns.” In addition, the blockage of the state’s database prevents ICE agents from using the verification system to check records in violent criminal cases involving human trafficking, child sex crimes, gang activity, and child exploitation.

The New York law is expected to provide drivers’ licenses to at least 250,000 illegals over the next few years.

That giveaway is a boon for companies, such as Uber Eats, Door Dash, and Grub Hub, who can now trim their payrolls by hiring cheap illegals instead of actual Americans. In fact, the New York law was pushed by FWD.us, which was formed by investors to expand the flow of cheap workers and consumers into the United States.

“I’m so honored to be part of the @ GreenLightNYDT coalition,” said a tweet from Eddie Taveras, a Latino progressive activist and lobbyist for the billionaire-funded FWD.us advocacy group. “We fought for this bill every step of the way via a grassroots movement centered on inclusion & transparency,” said Tavernas, whose FWD.us employers include numerous wealthy West Cost investors, such as Mark Zuckerberg and Matt Cohler, a partner at the Benchmark Capital investment firm.

In 2011, Cohler helped launch Uber Technologies with an $11 million investment for 11 percent of the company’s shares. That investment is now worth almost $8 billion. Cohler sat on Uber’s board and helped launch FWD.us. Cohler’s Benchmark firm also invested in another food delivery firm, Grubhub.