Trump Economic Approval Rating Hits New High

Sixty-three percent of Americans approve of the way Trump is handling the economy, according to poll results released Tuesday from Gallup.

That is the highest economic approval rating of Trump’s presidency and the highest rating of any president since George W. Bush’s post-9/11 scores, Gallup said.

Public approval of Trump’s handling of the economy has been growing since last summer, when it briefly dipped amid fears of a looming recession.

When Trump took office, only 48 percent of Americans said they approved of the president’s handling of the economy. It’s likely that the president’s successes in reaching a trade deal with China, creating a new trade agreement with Mexico and Canada, and achieving ultralow unemployment while enjoying extremely low inflation has bolstered the popularity of the president on economics.

The rising poll numbers indicate that Democratic presidential hopefuls have largely failed in trying to paint Trump’s economic policies as only benefitting the wealthy.