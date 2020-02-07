NYT: Black Workers’ Wages ‘Are Finally Rising’ After ‘Decade of Stagnation’

The New York Times reported Friday morning that African American workers are seeing their wages rise for the first time after a “decade of stagnation,” further evidence of the strength of the U.S. economy.

The Times report came as the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the economy created 225,000 new jobs in January, smashing expectations. Unemployment ticked upward to 3.6% — but that was due to more workers entering the labor force, generating the highest labor force participation rate thus far in the recovery from the Great Recession. Average hourly wage gains also rose slightly year-on-year, to 3.1%.

Black unemployment is near all-time lows, and now wages are climbing, the Times reported Friday:

President Trump frequently celebrates the experience of black workers, noting correctly that the group’s unemployment rate is at its lowest on record.