Coronavirus Carnage: Stock Fall Into Correction on Contagion Fears

U.S. stocks plummeted on Thursday in a day of chaotic trading as investors sought shelter from potential economic consequences of coronavirus.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 4.4 percent, about 1,190 points. The Nasdaq Composite tumbled 4.6 percent. The S&P 500 declined 4.4 percent.

It was the biggest one-day point drop in the history of both the Dow and the S&P, although far from the largest decline in percentage terms. As the indexes rise over time, each point up or down represents a smaller movement.

All three indexes are down for the year and 10 percent below their recent highs, a decline that many market watchers consider the official sign of a market “correction.” The Dow has lost 11 percent in just three days, putting the blue-chip index on a path for the worst week since the financial crisis. For the S&P 500, it was the swiftest plunge into correction territory from an all-time high since at least 1980, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Despite those declines, the S&P is only down 7 percent since the start of the year and is currently trading at levels seen last October. The Nasdaq is down about 4.5 percent for the year.