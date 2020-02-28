Bond Yields and Stocks Plunge as Coronavirus Carnage Deepens

Stocks and bond yields in the United States headed sharply lower again on Friday, putting major stock indexes on track for the worst week since the financial crisis.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 1,000 points, or more than 4 percent, to trade below 25,000. The S&P 500 also dropped 4 percent. The Nasdaq Composite fell 3 percent.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury fell to a new record low of 1.155 percent. The yield on the 30-year Treasury fell to 1.664 percent. Yields on five-year, two-year, and 3-month Treasuries were all lower. Yields move in the opposite direction of prices, so a declining yield indicates investors are paying more for the debt of the federal government.

The futures market appears convinced that the Fed will cut rates sooner rather than later. Yesterday, fed funds futures implied no chance that the Fed’s benchmark interest rate target would be 50 basis points below the current target and a 47 percent chance that the target would remain unchanged, according to the CME Group’s Fedwatch Tool. The odds of a 25 basis point cut stood at 57 percent, a dramatic increase from the 11 percent chance a week earlier.

Today, futures imply no chance that the target remains unchanged, around a 53 percent chance for a 25 basis point cut, and a 47 percent chance of a 50 basis point cut. Further out, fed fund futures indicate that there may be as many as four or five interest rate cuts this year.