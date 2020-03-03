Fed Announces Emergency Rate Cut to Fight Coronavirus Economic Risks

This was the largest move in interest rates since the Fed cut rates during the financial crisis and the first emergency cut since late 2008. Typically, the rate target only moves its rate target at scheduled meetings. The next meeting is set to begin in two weeks.

“The fundamentals of the U.S. economy remain strong. However, the coronavirus poses evolving risks to economic activity. In light of these risks and in support of achieving its maximum employment and price stability goals, the Federal Open Market Committee decided today to lower the target range for the federal funds rate by 1/2 percentage point, to 1 to 1‑1/4 percent,” the Fed said in a statement.

The announcement comes after ten days or so of mounting concerns over the coronavirus roiling financial markets. President Donald Trump has urged the Fed to take action a number of times over the past week, arguing that the central bank had to deploy a more accommodative monetary policy to deal with the economic risks because Democrats in Congress were unlikely to vote for a tax cut to stimulate growth. Financial markets themselves have pressured the Fed, pushing longer term interest rates to record lows and fed funds futures prices to reflect what amounted to a demand by investors that the Fed move off its previous “wait and see” stance.