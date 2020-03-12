Breaking: Goldman Sachs Embraces ‘Social Distancing,’ Alternating Staff Between Home and Office

Goldman Sachs will operate with half its staff in the office and half working from home, the firm told employees Thursday.

The firm has divided up the staff into two teams, a “blue team” and a “white team,” a nod to the colors used in the firm’s official logo. One half will work from home next week, the other half the following week. Some employees, including traders who cannot work from home, will work from “an assigned fixed location,” a person familiar with the matter said.

The move is meant to facilitate social distancing to combat the coronavirus pandemic, a person familiar with the matter said.

The staff division will apply to all offices in the Americas, Europe, and the Middle East. Asian offices had adopted the practice earlier.