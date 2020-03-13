Job Creators Network’s Ortiz to Congress: Send Trump a Payroll Tax Cut Bill Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Job Creators Network president and CEO Alfredo Ortiz urged Congress on Friday to send a relief package to President Donald Trump’s desk with short term loans and payroll tax cuts that will help small businesses thrive in the wake of the coronavirus.

“Based on what we are hearing and on news reports, the current House bill being negotiated will be a poison bill for small businesses, leaving small business stranded in the midst of a crisis,” Ortiz said in a statement on Friday.

“Cash flow is the name of the game for small business owners right now. What is needed are short term loans and payroll tax cuts that are key to helping small businesses weather this storm, avoid furloughs and keep their doors open. The federal government needs to provide expedited federal unemployment insurance to employees as a safety net for those affected,” Ortiz continued.

On Friday, President Trump addressed the nation in the Rose Garden and declared a national emergency that would free up $50 billion to fight the spread of coronavirus. President Trump also announced a plan to waive student interest payments on federal loans and other economic incentives.

“A tax credit for paid leave in twelve months isn’t going to help with cash flow now if revenues aren’t coming in the door,” Ortiz said. “Any bill that doesn’t include these short term measures will be nothing more than window dressing and an attempt to exploit a crisis for check the box political gain.”

On Friday, Job Creators Network ran a full-page ad in the Wall Street Journal USA Today, and, the New York Post with the message, “Small Business is Too Big to Fail.”

