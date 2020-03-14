Disneyland Resort may be closed due to the coronavirus, but that does not mean it is not doing what it can to help the surrounding community in need.

The theme park is donating its excess food inventory to Second Harvest Food Bank in Orange County, including everything from dairy, vegetables, fruit, banquet meals, and packaged goods — all in an effort to cut down on food waste.

During the temporary closure of @Disneyland, the resort will donate excess food to Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County. Details here: https://t.co/FFAiRMQ5qB pic.twitter.com/Phl9jpU2Qi — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) March 13, 2020

“Since 2014, the Disneyland Resort has operated a food donation program through which prepared, unserved food from select locations is regularly donated to support those in need within the local community. This program is in addition to the food scraps diversion program, which also supports our environmental efforts in reducing food waste,” Disneyland Resort said in a statement.

The resort has donated 20,000 meals through its food donation program as of last year, ABC News reported.

Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure is scheduled to be closed until the end of March. While no coronavirus cases have been reported, the park is closing after reviewing an executive order from California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Walt Disney World in Florida, Disneyland Paris Resort, and Disneyland Cruise Line are also closing during that period of time.