Fed to Buy $700 Billion in Bonds to Support Economy

The Federal Reserve announced a huge round of bond purchases alongside its decision to slash interest rates down to zero, launching a new era of quantitative easing.

The Fed said it would begin on Monday buying $500 billion in Treasuries and $200 billion in mortgage-backed securities and reinvest all of the proceeds from debt already on its balance sheet maturing. These large scale asset purchase agreements are known as quantitative easing.

In addition, the Fed said it would encourage banks to use their capital and liquidity buffers to lend to households and businesses. Those buffers were built up under regulations passed following the financial crisis and are intended to protect the ability of banks to lend in tough economic times. They have not yet been tested in adverse circumstances however and it remains to be seen if banks will indeed reduce their capital and liquidity levels as the economy threatens to contract.

The Fed also lowered the rate charged by its discount window, an overnight backstop lending facility available to banks, to 0.25 percent from 1.75 percent. It said it would eliminate the reserve requirement, which requires banks to hold reserves equal to a small percentage of their deposits, toward the end of the month.

The Fed is also working with five other central banks to provide swap lines that allow those institutions to provide dollar funding to banks in their territories. This is aimed at preventing disruptions to dollar funded transactions around the globe.