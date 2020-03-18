NYSE to Close Trading Floor

The New York Stock Exchange will close its trading floor beginning March 23 because of the risks posed by the coronavirus pandemic.
Trading on the exchange will continue electronically but the floor itself will be closed starting Monday, the NYSE said Wednesday.
There is some risk that closing the floor could contribute to markets becoming more volatile. Traders at investment bankers have said that having many traders working away from the office may have led to markets becoming even more volatile than they would have been.
