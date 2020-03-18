U.S. Stock Futures Hit ‘Limit Down’ Curbs Again

Here we go again.

Stock futures Wednesday hit the overnight ‘limit down’ curbs after rising sharply on Tuesday following Monday’s crash. Futures linked to the S&P 500 were down around 3.7 percent with an hour or so to go before the opening bell on Wall Street.

Futures indicated that the Dow Jones Industrial Average would open around 1,000 points again.

Yields Treasuries jumped higher overnight as investors considered the likelihood of a big economic lifeline package from the federal government that could boost growth after the coronavirus crisis, would require more government borrowing, and eventually allow the Fed to raise interest rates because the economy would have recovered sufficient strength.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries climbed to 1.07 percent, far above the recent lows of nearly 0.3 percent. These higher Treasury yields are effectively an endorsement of the Trump administration’s economic rescue plans.