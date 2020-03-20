A property owner in Jonesboro, Arkansas, is giving his restaurant tenants some much needed relief during the Chinese coronavirus outbreak.

Tuesday, the Young Investment Company, L.L.C. announced on its Facebook page that it would not require its tenants to pay rent for the month of April but wanted them to use that money to pay their employees:

“The company’s downtown Jonesboro properties house several of the area’s favorite restaurants including Eleanor’s Pizzeria, Roots, Main Street Coffee, The Parsonage, and City Wok,” according to KAIT.

John Myers, who is co-owner and chef at The Parsonage, said his restaurant saw a 60 percent drop in attendance last weekend in what it brought in revenue-wise.

However, Myers noted that the company’s decision meant huge relief for his staff who have worked hard to keep the restaurant up and running during the health crisis.

“Mr. Young doing that for us this month, that money goes straight to the employees,” he said, adding that he spent many sleepless nights worrying about the situation.

Karl Lowe, who is co-owner and executive chef at Roots, explained how his employees are like family and thanked his landlord, Clay Young, for his decision.

“I’ve been in this industry for 27 years and I’ve never seen anything like this,” he stated.

Tuesday, Facebook users praised Young for his act of kindness.

“What an amazing business! Thank you for helping your fellow Americans during this crisis,” wrote user Christi Hovater.

“We truly see the American spirit come out during times like this and we appreciate businesses like yours who are doing what you can to help others!” she commented.

“You brought tears to my eyes. You are the best America can be. Thank you for your empathy in a time like this,” wrote Kim Brogan.

Young said that as a small business owner himself, his decision was not a difficult one to make.

“It was just the right thing to do,” he concluded.