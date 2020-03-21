Target will give its employees wage increases, bonuses, and paid leave to help them through the Chinese coronavirus pandemic, the company said Friday.

“We continue to experience incredible demand across our business, and Target’s ability to help our guests in this unprecedented time would not be possible without the strength of our team,” Target CEO Brian Cornell stated.

The press release continued:

In recognition of the significant contributions its frontline team members are playing during an incredible time of need, Target (NYSE: TGT) today announced it is raising its industry-leading pay by $2 an hour until at least May 2. In addition, effective immediately, Target is offering a new option for all team members who are 65 or older, pregnant or those with underlying medical conditions to access paid leave. Target’s latest investments include bonuses it is paying out to frontline team members, including, for the first time, bonuses for 20,000 hourly store team leads who manage individual departments in its stores across the country.

In addition, the company will also donate $1 million to the Target Team Member Giving Fund whose purpose is to help employees affected by unforeseen difficulties.

“Established in 2018, the fund has supported hundreds of team members year-round through times of hardship, and Target will match up to an additional $1 million in contributions from fellow team members who seek to assist their colleagues in need,” the release continued.

Tuesday, the company announced it would reduce store hours and close by 9 p.m. every day to give employees more time to stock shelves and deep clean facilities.

“We’ll also reserve the first hour of shopping each Wednesday to support vulnerable guests, including the elderly and those with underlying health concerns,” the article read.

The Chinese coronavirus pandemic has caused claims for state unemployment benefits to jump from 70,000 to 281,000, the highest number since September 2017, according to the Department of Labor.

However, Target’s goal is to protect its employees’ livelihoods by implementing the pay increases and bonuses for the time being.

“Increasing their compensation for a job incredibly well done and ensuring continued compensation for those who need to care for themselves and their families is a reflection of our company’s values and simply the right thing to do,” Cornell said.