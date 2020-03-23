A Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) plant in China will be converted to make masks for first responders on the frontlines of the Chinese coronavirus pandemic in the United States, a letter to employees said Sunday.

“We are working through the protocols to start production in the coming weeks and ultimately produce over a million face masks per month to donate to first responders and health care providers,” wrote FCA’s CEO Mike Manley, according to the Detroit News.

In a statement, FCA spokeswoman Shawn Morgan said the company chose the plant in China because it was the “fastest way we could get relief to U.S. first responders and health care workers.”

Wednesday, the company suspended production at its North American plants after listening to workers’ concerns about safety regarding the health crisis.

The statement read:

While production is paused, the Company will put actions into place to facilitate the steps agreed to through the joint task-force set up between the UAW and the automakers. Through this period, which we will re-evaluate at the end of this month, FCA will work to enhance its manufacturing operations to facilitate the changes agreed with the UAW including shift timings, structures and enhanced cleaning protocols.

“Working with the UAW, and having visited many of our plants yesterday, we need to ensure employees feel safe at work and that we are taking every step possible to protect them,” Manley said of the company’s decision.

“We will continue to do what is right for our people through this period of uncertainty,” he concluded.

However, the U.S. plants could also start producing the medical masks once they are up and running again, Morgan noted.

“Fiat Chrysler also is working with ventilator manufacturer Siare Engineering International Group in Italy, the epicenter for COVID-19 in Europe,” according to the Detroit News.

Currently, FCA’s engineers and manufacturing teams, along with Ferrari, are helping to more than double Siare’s productivity during the pandemic, Manley wrote.