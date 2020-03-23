Hundreds of Thousands of Hires at Walmart, Amazon, CVS, Dollar General

While massive layoffs are tearing through the economy, at least some businesses are seeing a surge in demand as Americans stock-up on goods for the pandemic lockdown. That means they are going to be hiring more workers to meet that demand.

Dollar General said Monday that it plans to hire up to 50,000 workers by the end of April as customers continue to head to its stores to stock up on household supplies. Dollar General said it anticipates a majority of the new jobs will be temporary, but that some may be long term.

CVS Health also announced Monday that it is looking to fill 50,000 full-time, part-time and temporary roles across the country. Positions include store associates, prescription delivery drivers, distribution center employees and member/customer service professionals. The company is also giving employee bonuses ranging from $150 to $500 to workers required to be at its facilities.

Amazon and Walmart said last week they would each be hiring 150,000 workers to meet heightened demand. 7-Eleven said will be hiring as many as 20,000 store employees. Kroger is hiring 10,000 new associates.

Despite these bright spots of hiring, layoffs will overwhelm new hires. This week’s jobless claims are likely to jump to the millions from just 281,000 last week.

–The Associated Press contributed to this report.